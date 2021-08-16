Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the July 15th total of 1,233,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of COPHF stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. Creso Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

