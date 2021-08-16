CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 568,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CRH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.62. CRH has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.38.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

