Critical Review: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) vs. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 4.12% 5.08% 3.50% Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

81.6% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Arcosa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcosa and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 1 5 0 2.83 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcosa presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.57%. Given Arcosa’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcosa and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $1.94 billion 1.26 $106.60 million $2.45 20.61 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Arcosa beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

