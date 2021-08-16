Critical Review: Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) versus COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Iteris has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.4% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iteris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iteris and COMSovereign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $117.14 million 2.18 $10.13 million $0.01 610.00 COMSovereign $9.43 million 15.02 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iteris and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 2 0 3.00 COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.74%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris 0.32% 0.89% 0.57% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iteris beats COMSovereign on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage, VantageLive!, Vantage Next, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. This segment also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. The Transportation Systems segment offers engineering and consulting services, managed services, and traffic analytics solutions, as well as the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the ITS industry; and planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a performance measurement and analytic solution; and commercial vehicle operations and vehicle safety compliance platforms under the ClearFleet, CVIEW Plus, Check-Point, UCRLink, and Inspect names. The company serves public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities, government agencies, and other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

