Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post sales of $316.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.40 million and the highest is $319.31 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $193.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,581 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 522,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,235. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $770.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

