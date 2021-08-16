CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.