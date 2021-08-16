Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,728,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $4.88 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $368.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

