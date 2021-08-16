Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.46 on Monday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $370.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

