Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

CRIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CRIS traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $675.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Curis by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Curis in the first quarter worth $16,980,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter worth $9,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

