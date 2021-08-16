CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CURO opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock worth $18,862,558. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,779,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

