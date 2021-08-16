CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $171.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.15.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

