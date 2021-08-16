CyberMiles Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00064971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.00396639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,487.17 or 0.99972117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00034397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00083037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

