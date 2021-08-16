Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $20.60. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 7,853 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 208.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at $1,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at $2,840,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 196.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

