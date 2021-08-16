Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.57. The company had a trading volume of 77,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. The stock has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.