Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) were up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.55 and last traded at $74.52. Approximately 13,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 521,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.82.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

