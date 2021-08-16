Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.23.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

