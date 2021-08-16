Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Up 5.1%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.89. 13,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 449,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSKE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The company has a market cap of $607.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

