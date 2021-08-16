Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.64.

NYSE:MSP opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,863 shares of company stock worth $10,325,810.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $3,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $4,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $2,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,890,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

