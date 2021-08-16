David Fennell Acquires 843,000 Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell purchased 843,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,757.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,563,191 shares in the company, valued at C$945,354.41.
Shares of CVE RGD traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.08. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,362. Reunion Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$50.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69.
Reunion Gold Company Profile
Read More: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.