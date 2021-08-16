David Fennell Acquires 843,000 Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell purchased 843,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,757.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,563,191 shares in the company, valued at C$945,354.41.

Shares of CVE RGD traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.08. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,362. Reunion Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$50.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

