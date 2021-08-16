Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $31.40 on Monday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84.

