DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.924 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

