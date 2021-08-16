DEAPcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $38.65 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.89 or 0.00934803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00112135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047645 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,433,359 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

