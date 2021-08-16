Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.89 ($191.64).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion and a PE ratio of -16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.