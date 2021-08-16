Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.