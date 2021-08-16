Desjardins Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.85 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

