Desjardins Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.85 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.