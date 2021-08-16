Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €79.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXS. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.71 ($80.84).

LXS opened at €60.94 ($71.69) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

