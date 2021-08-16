Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £170.04

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £162.90 ($212.84).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR stock opened at £142.15 ($185.72) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market cap of £24.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -341.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.