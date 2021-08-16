Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €88.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

