Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €157.69 ($185.52).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €147.30 ($173.29) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €143.48. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €160.60 ($188.94).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.