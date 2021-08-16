Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

DTE stock opened at €18.55 ($21.83) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.82.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

