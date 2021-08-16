DigitalOcean (DOCN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ: DOCN) recently:

8/6/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.60. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,438 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

