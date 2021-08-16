Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Dine Brands Global worth $38,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

DIN opened at $77.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

