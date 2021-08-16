Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $94.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

DIOD stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $90.90. 197,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,156. Diodes has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,895,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,072 shares of company stock worth $9,491,145. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

