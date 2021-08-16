Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 87.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,366 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAZ opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $139.60.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

