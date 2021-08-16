Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $42.00

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $47.80. Discovery shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

