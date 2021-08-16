DODO (DODO) Price Hits $2.11 on Top Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004548 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DODO has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. DODO has a market cap of $233.01 million and $277.04 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.64 or 0.00937926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00110961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047768 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

