Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $485.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

