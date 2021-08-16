Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

NASDAQ DFH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,916. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

