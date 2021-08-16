DREP [old] Hits Market Cap of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.89 or 0.00934803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00112135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047645 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

