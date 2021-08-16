Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $322,400.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. 4,328,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,725. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Dropbox by 47.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 67.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

