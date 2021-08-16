DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

