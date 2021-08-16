DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00028902 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009781 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

