Ducommun Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $641.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.62. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.00%.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ducommun by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ducommun by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ducommun by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

