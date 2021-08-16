Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares worth $6,761,975. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.