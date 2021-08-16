Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,447,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.69.

