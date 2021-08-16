Dynamic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $126.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $126.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,386.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.34 or 0.06942393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $687.92 or 0.01483020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.19 or 0.00394922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00155133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00599718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00363630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00332312 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

