e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $109.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00392013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,101 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

