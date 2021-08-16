eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.02 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.