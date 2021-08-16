ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

