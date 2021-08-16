Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ECVT opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

